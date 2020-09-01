











A new perspective on landscapes beyond the wide-angle lens can be seen, according to David Hay, in the use of a different kind of zoom David Hay

On my exercise walks during the lockdown, I usually carried my camera with me just in case I saw something worth photographing. Previously I would fit the standard zoom lens but recently I have found a small telephoto zoom more useful. It allowed me to be more selective with my framing and to pick out interesting details in the distance.

In landscape photography in general, wide-angle lenses are the preferred option as they get more of the ‘view’ into the frame, which is the reason you climb up to look out from vantage points. It gives a better impression of the whole sweep of the land in front of you. Increasingly, on YouTube landscape photography videos, I see photographers in this situation using a telephoto lens instead and then stitching together multiple panned images to make high-resolution panoramas. How much resolution you actually need depends on the ...