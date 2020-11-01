User Icon
David Hay • Photographing Two Subjects

David Hay • Photographing Two Subjects
The skill set needed to photograph multiple subjects in one frame is one that needs a careful approach, says David Hay. He lays out the smartest and most creative ways to compose an image that will give the impression required
It can be quite simple to photograph a single subject such as a lone tree. You simply place the tree on one of the thirds and, if it is leaning to one side, you let it lean towards the centre of the frame. Alternatively, there is a current fashion for the fine art style of central composition. You put the tree bang in the centre of the frame to emphasise the stability and simplicity of the image. The viewer is never in any doubt about what the subject of the photograph is. These images have instant appeal and attract many social media likes, even after brief views.

If you are photographing three subjects, the rule of odds comes into play. We naturally find odd numbers of subjects more attractive than even ones. In the case of three subjects, the brain will construct an imaginary triangle linking them together. However, problems can arise when ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 117

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

