The skill set needed to photograph multiple subjects in one frame is one that needs a careful approach, says David Hay. He lays out the smartest and most creative ways to compose an image that will give the impression required David Hay

It can be quite simple to photograph a single subject such as a lone tree. You simply place the tree on one of the thirds and, if it is leaning to one side, you let it lean towards the centre of the frame. Alternatively, there is a current fashion for the fine art style of central composition. You put the tree bang in the centre of the frame to emphasise the stability and simplicity of the image. The viewer is never in any doubt about what the subject of the photograph is. These images have instant appeal and attract many social media likes, even after brief views.

If you are photographing three subjects, the rule of odds comes into play. We naturally find odd numbers of subjects more attractive than even ones. In the case of three subjects, the brain will construct an imaginary triangle linking them together. However, problems can arise when ...