The coronavirus pandemic has major consequences for photographers. David Hay unpacks how you can stay connected to your passion but keep well in this impossible time DAVID HAY

We are living in unusual and uncertain times. As I write this feature, much of the world is in lockdown because of Covid-19. International travel is almost impossible and this has, and will continue to have, major consequences for many landscape photographers.

Since the collapse of income from stock photography a decade ago, most professional landscape photographers have had to derive their income from running photo workshops at photogenic locations around the world. These workshops have now had to be cancelled and the timescale for restarting them is completely uncertain at this stage. Many of the workshop operators are single individuals or small groups of people who lack the financial backing of larger companies. The cost of cancelled bookings can be considerable and the cessation of cash flow into these businesses will pose serious problems for all the operators.

I have had to cancel accommodation and flights to the south of France to photograph the lavender fields with a group of friends but I don’t rely on photography for an income, so this is merely disappointing. Given that we are all ...