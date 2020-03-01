











The Falls of Acharn, a remote gorge with stunning waterfalls, was where David Hay wanted to visit, as the results are different every time he goes. Here, he tells us about the beauty of familiarity in a world of ‘mastery' DAVID HAY

While searching for some new photography books at Christmas, it struck me that a lot of the titles had the word ‘master’ in them. You can get ‘Mastering xxxxx photography’ for every conceivable type of photographic subject matter. You can also get many different volumes of ‘Masters of xxxxx Photography’, which are collections of images of each photographic subject by a variety of ‘Masters’. Nowadays it is becoming more difficult to attend n a simple photographic workshop. Many are being rebranded as ‘Masterclasses’ taken presumably by these masters of photography. There are very few fashion models now as most of them are called ‘supermodels’. Film stars are now ‘superstars’. Everything has to sound more impressive.

I had a friend who set out to master each of the hobbies he took up. He started with fly-fishing, which required a great understanding of fish behaviour, as well as good technique. Then he tackled stained glass, making many beautiful pieces such as lampshades with hand-made glass panels. Eventually he settled on ...