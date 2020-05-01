Follow us
Often, on the way to a viewpoint, I capture handheld details along the way. Although it can be difficult to produce a competition-winning image from a simple detail, I have found that, by bringing them together in groups, a more complete description of the location can be made.
Starting a few years ago, I made large prints from a collection of smaller images. Using A3+ paper I would combine 12 smaller square images, each 100x100mm, into a 4x3 grid. I noticed that while the overall tiled pattern looked attractive from the distance, the small images drew people in to look at them more closely. I also tried to ...