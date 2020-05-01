











When photographers are out taking pictures of classic views and wide vistas, it is easy to ignore the finer details of the surrounding landscape. As David Hay says, we need to describe the location as a whole DAVID HAY

Often, on the way to a viewpoint, I capture handheld details along the way. Although it can be difficult to produce a competition-winning image from a simple detail, I have found that, by bringing them together in groups, a more complete description of the location can be made.

Starting a few years ago, I made large prints from a collection of smaller images. Using A3+ paper I would combine 12 smaller square images, each 100x100mm, into a 4x3 grid. I noticed that while the overall tiled pattern looked attractive from the distance, the small images drew people in to look at them more closely. I also tried to ...