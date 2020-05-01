User Icon
You are at:»»»David Hay • Landscape Details
Essays

David Hay • Landscape Details

By on 0 Comments

David Hay • Landscape Details
Views: 823

Follow us

When photographers are out taking pictures of classic views and wide vistas, it is easy to ignore the finer details of the surrounding landscape. As David Hay says, we need to describe the location as a whole
DAVID HAY

Often, on the way to a viewpoint, I capture handheld details along the way. Although it can be difficult to produce a competition-winning image from a simple detail, I have found that, by bringing them together in groups, a more complete description of the location can be made.

Starting a few years ago, I made large prints from a collection of smaller images. Using A3+ paper I would combine 12 smaller square images, each 100x100mm, into a 4x3 grid. I noticed that while the overall tiled pattern looked attractive from the distance, the small images drew people in to look at them more closely. I also tried to ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 111

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®