My first priority after the March 2020 lockdown was to visit the friends and family I had not seen for months. However, a second priority was to get out with my camera again. The two plans came together when I spotted an interesting purple field on the way to visit my family. About a week later I set off to explore this photo opportunity.
My initial plan was to start shooting images for a panel of prints, each of which would feature the junction of two colours of crops, viewed from above. I imagined square format images divided exactly down the middle between the two colours like a paint chart or mood board. As well as images on land, I thought I might include some images looking out to sea on a calm day with a central horizon showing different tones of blue or grey or even post-sunset colours.
When I arrived at the purple field it was immediately evident that my plan was not going to work as I had imagined. The first time I had spotted the purple field, I was ...