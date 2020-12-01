











Having a plan does not always work. As David Hay explains, it is a good starting point but remaining flexible is important if you want to come home with something David Hay

My first priority after the March 2020 lockdown was to visit the friends and family I had not seen for months. However, a second priority was to get out with my camera again. The two plans came together when I spotted an interesting purple field on the way to visit my family. About a week later I set off to explore this photo opportunity.

My initial plan was to start shooting images for a panel of prints, each of which would feature the junction of two colours of crops, viewed from above. I imagined square format images divided exactly down the middle between the two colours like a paint chart or mood board. As well as images on land, I thought I might include some images looking out to sea on a calm day with a central horizon showing different tones of blue or grey or even post-sunset colours.

When I arrived at the purple field it was immediately evident that my plan was not going to work as I had imagined. The first time I had spotted the purple field, I was ...