











Follow us Follow us

One of the most iconic cities on earth, Venice has been photographed an unknowable number of times. David Hay had to find a new approach and came back with a few different images DAVID HAY

Venice is one of my all-time favourite photographic locations. There are pictures everywhere. Each time you look down a side canal, there seem to be more photo opportunities. However, it is easy to concentrate on the familiar locations and photograph the view from the Rialto or Academia bridges or a long exposure picture of the gondolas bobbing near St Mark’s Square.

On a recent visit with friends, we set off to explore some of the less well-known areas. In the southern part of the Venetian lagoon there are fishing huts on stilts that have become popular subjects for photographic workshops. They are usually depicted in black and white, fine art-style images. These usually show single fishing huts, floating on a long exposure water surface in a high key style. I was keen to ...