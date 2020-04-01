User Icon
David Hay • Figures in the Landscape

David Hay • Figures in the Landscape
You might think that including people in landscape pictures is counter-intuitive. In taking a picture in Iceland, David Hay finds that a sense of scale can get the best out of the scene
DAVID HAY

For many years I tried to get my landscape photographs free of people. If I saw someone walking through the frame I always waited until they left. Then, after a visit to India, where it is almost impossible to capture images without people in the frame, I changed the way I took pictures. I tried to get any figures in an interesting part of the frame which I found often added a new point of interest to the composition.

It seems to me that there are three main types of landscape photography.

Pristine wilderness
Here, photographers travel to the ends of the earth to capture extreme landscapes untouched by the hand of man. These include deserts and snowfields where even a trace ...

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

