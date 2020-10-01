User Icon
You are at:»»»David Hay • Camera Sales
Essays

David Hay • Camera Sales

By on 0 Comments

David Hay • Camera Sales
Views: 1,153

Follow us

In a changing world, camera sales are declining. With the proliferation of smart phones, how can we make the best of the kit we have and get the pictures we need to? David Hay has an insight into the trend and details his setup
David Hay

Camera sales are in free-fall. From a peak of more than 120 million digital cameras sold in 2010 to only 15 million sold last year. After losing money for years, Olympus is selling off its camera division. What other camera brands might be at risk? We don’t know yet.

The arrival of the smartphone spelt doom for traditional camera manufacturers. Now the best smartphone cameras produce completely acceptable results for everybody except advanced amateur and professional photographers. The appearance of optical telephoto periscope lenses in smartphones closed the last performance gap with conventional cameras.

The great hope of the camera industry was that the arrival of mirrorless cameras would stimulate demand and lead to higher overall sales and better profits. However, sales of DSLRs have ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 116

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®