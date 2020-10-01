











In a changing world, camera sales are declining. With the proliferation of smart phones, how can we make the best of the kit we have and get the pictures we need to? David Hay has an insight into the trend and details his setup David Hay

Camera sales are in free-fall. From a peak of more than 120 million digital cameras sold in 2010 to only 15 million sold last year. After losing money for years, Olympus is selling off its camera division. What other camera brands might be at risk? We don’t know yet.

The arrival of the smartphone spelt doom for traditional camera manufacturers. Now the best smartphone cameras produce completely acceptable results for everybody except advanced amateur and professional photographers. The appearance of optical telephoto periscope lenses in smartphones closed the last performance gap with conventional cameras.

The great hope of the camera industry was that the arrival of mirrorless cameras would stimulate demand and lead to higher overall sales and better profits. However, sales of DSLRs have ...