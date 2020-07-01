











Follow us Follow us

Being stuck at home is an opportunity to sift through your files and assess what you could have improved. David Hay tells us how to make the best of the current situation DAVID HAY

The coronavirus lockdown has affected photographers all over the world. During the lockdown, when I went out for a walk to get my exercise, I carried a camera all the time but ended up taking few photographs. I documented the empty streets, as they were so striking, but didn’t linger to take carefully considered landscape pictures, as it seemed inappropriate. For those of us with gardens, however, macro photography was a good option to pass the time until we could get further afield.

I have always enjoyed garden photography and one of the images this month was taken at Branklyn Garden, a little gem of a garden in Perth, run by the National Trust for Scotland. I volunteer as a photographer for Scotland’s Gardens Scheme. This gives access in return for supplying images that it can use in its publicity to promote the individual gardens. It is enjoyable to use your photographic skills to help out a ...