Picture Story

The poppies in our garden were just starting to flower but, during the day, were in direct sunlight. I wanted to capture them in more subtle light and, at the same, try out my new 50 mm lens. I waited until early evening when the sunlight was off this part of the garden and the air had become still. I wanted to concentrate on just one or two plants and use a wide aperture to blur the background while highlighting the vivid crimson flower.

I took several shots with different compositions but selected this one as it was the simplest featuring just one open flower and one bud. The evening light rendered a blueish hue to the background colours in contrast to the crimson. The next day the winds picked up and most of the flowers lost their petals before the new buds opened so I was lucky with my timing.