A glance of the impressive view of that area is presented in this artwork, as a result of an HDR processing from handholding my camera in one hand. The 3 stops of bracketing amongst each of the three images were barely enough to cover the high amount of dynamic range the place presented. The typical sky mist of mainland China made a tricky scene to be captured as the sun stood just behind the temples, a strong burst of light burned out the thin clouds, leaving much darker zones in the nearby radius; I had to put my hand to block the direct sun, thinking of further on applying postprocessing to eliminate my fingers.

I processed this image to a rough artwork many years ago. During this season of lockdown to protect our beloved ones and the health system of Spain from the Covid-19 pandemic, I have decided to give it a second try. Using a softer processing, mainly based on LR tools, adjusting the sky and soft focusing with PS, I could obtain a Fine Art landscape & architecture work. It is been challenging to give it a second processing, as I was quite accustomed to view this piece in a much more contrasted, detailed and cold toned way. Giving ourselves the chance to reprocess images from a long time ago, let us discover our evolution as photographers.

Some of us could not go out to enjoy springtime this year, so I decided to enjoy it in my computer. At least, it let me have a break from the pandemics news and my physiotherapy studies.