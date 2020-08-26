User Icon
Dante’s View, Death Valley, California, USA by Craig Marvil

Picture Story

I was huddled behind a rock outcropping to stay out of the frigid wind on Dante's View, looking at the Death Valley floor 5000 feet below. I was using a relatively long lens and the wind was buffeting it despite a good sturdy tripod until I found some shelter. I became intrigued by the patterns formed by water, salt, and mineral deposits on a section of the valley floor. The previous week much of the valley had been closed due to flooding from an unseasonal late storm. However the flooding contributed to the unique patterns. The trip looked like it wasn't going to be possible a few days before. This image was taken the end of March 2019 early in the morning. One definite benefit of the weather was there were no crowds to contend with.

