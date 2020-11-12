All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Shot at the Dallas Overlook west of Ridgeway Colorado. Dallas Peak, West Dallas Peak and Mears Peak with their fresh caps of snow stand proud above the fall foliage. A early fall snow storm had passed through the area two days earlier. I had gotten up early and drove fro Ridgeway to capture morning golden hour light at this location. This image is a stitched panorama consisting of 99 individual images. The panorama was shot using a Gigapan Epic Pro. Image pre-processing using Adobe Camera RAW to convert to Tif format. Stitching was done with Autopano Giga and final processing using Photoshop.