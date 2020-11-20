All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Dallas Divide near Ridgway in southwestern Colorado is a well-known location for capturing spectacular images of the San Juan Mountains just to the south. I have made sure to visit this location on several trips to Colorado to take images of the aspen trees as they turn their autumn gold in September or early October. This particular morning I drove up to the divide shortly after sunrise and soon after one of the first snowfalls of the season had blanketed the higher mountains. This image is cropped from a wider, multi-image panorama of the scene.