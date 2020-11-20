User Icon
You are at:»»»Dallas Divide, Colorado, USA by Bill Sisson
Autumn Visions

Dallas Divide, Colorado, USA by Bill Sisson

By on 0 Comments

Dallas Divide, Colorado, USA by Bill Sisson
Views: 935

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Dallas Divide near Ridgway in southwestern Colorado is a well-known location for capturing spectacular images of the San Juan Mountains just to the south. I have made sure to visit this location on several trips to Colorado to take images of the aspen trees as they turn their autumn gold in September or early October. This particular morning I drove up to the divide shortly after sunrise and soon after one of the first snowfalls of the season had blanketed the higher mountains. This image is cropped from a wider, multi-image panorama of the scene.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®