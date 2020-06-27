All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Autumn mist hanging over Staindale lake in Dalby forest, just a few miles from home. This lake is particularly beautiful in autumn and winter, but so difficult to photograph as its in a deep valley, where the light only just manages to creep in around mid-day.

The lake lies roughly east- west, so it’s a very tempting location for sunrise and sunset and it’s a location that I’ve spent many hours waiting for the light to come, but because of the shape of the surrounding hills, the light rarely comes, so was pleased to capture this image showing the autumn colours to the full.

I’d had to pass by late morning the day before, and seen the light on the hillside, so I knew just where and when to come the following day.