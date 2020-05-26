Da Lat, Lam Dong, Vietnam by Dong Huynh Cong

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I moved from Saigon to Da Lat (Lam Dong Province, Vietnam) at the time after the covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam. In April, Dalat started to appear the first rains, accompanied by fog and still cold weather. That is great for a safari trip.

This picture was taken at the edge of Tuyen Lam Lake on a late afternoon and I accidentally passed by and caught a beautiful sunset. I have come here many times, but this is probably the first time I saw the sunset as beautiful as that day.

Speaking of Tuyen Lam Lake (in Dalat, Lam Dong), you can have a photo hunt at two times. First, in the morning, at dawn when the first rays of the sun are exposed, the lake will form dew patches and you may have to wait to catch this moment. Next, you can take photos of the sunset right here, as in this photo, for example, and you can also choose a lot of angles because Tuyen Lam Lake is very large.