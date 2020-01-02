Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is one of the most beautiful but also well-known photo spots in Val d'Orcia in Tuscany, Italy. The cypress-lined road leading to a so-called Agriturismo is a very typical scenery for Tuscany, especially for the Val d'Orcia region. It is a popular area for photographers, too. My photography tour participants were thrilled when we arrived at the location ready to shoot just before sunset.