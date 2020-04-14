Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image is part of a series of images I've captured throughout Ohio. This is a long term project I've been working on for the past 3 years. I am hunting down and capturing every waterfall I can find throughout the state.

This is the lower falls of Blue Hen Falls in the Cuyohoga Valley National Park. This is not usually the star of the show, but after walking around the stream bed I found this small little gem of a waterfall.