Curves Assignment Winner • Richard Valenti

Erg Chebbi Dunes, Morocco

Stretching from Egypt to Morocco the Sahara Desert is the largest desert in the world. I am sure the word Sahara conjures up an image for you, thanks to hundreds of movies, books and photographs. But the one place that is definitely the Sahara of your dreams lies at Erg Chebbi, one of Morocco’s many ergs, or seas of sand dunes. Lying on the edge of the Sahara, Erg Chebbi is often used for films due to its stunning expanse of iconic fire-orange sand dunes.

The dunes in Erg Chebbi are the biggest in Morocco. They rise as high as 500 feet tall and make …

