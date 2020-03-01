User Icon
Curves Assignment Winner • Richard Valenti

By on 0 Comments

Curves Assignment Winner • Richard Valenti
Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Erg Chebbi Dunes, Morocco

Stretching from Egypt to Morocco the Sahara Desert is the largest desert in the world. I am sure the word Sahara conjures up an image for you, thanks to hundreds of movies, books and photographs. But the one place that is definitely the Sahara of your dreams lies at Erg Chebbi, one of Morocco’s many ergs, or seas of sand dunes. Lying on the edge of the Sahara, Erg Chebbi is often used for films due to its stunning expanse of iconic fire-orange sand dunes.

The dunes in Erg Chebbi are the biggest in Morocco. They rise as high as 500 feet tall and make …

Richard Valenti, USA

I am a professional fine art photographer specializing in unique, expressive landscapes. My fine art prints combine dramatic photography, vivid colors and artistic touches to create new, captivating visions of the natural world. My goal is to craft an image that evokes a sense of presence to the viewer.

Website

