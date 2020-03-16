Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken in 2018. On April I was in Patagonia. In Patagonia autumn is beautiful because of the contrast between the warm colors of the vegetation and the colder colors of the mountains. But I went there because I mainly wanted to see the Torres del Paine. I spent several days in the National Park. This picture is one of my favorite because I remember the hypnotic reflection of the mountains on this small lake. With my Fujifilm XT2 and the Fujinon XF 10-24mm on the tripod I spent unforgettable pleasant hours.