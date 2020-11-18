All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I recently visited a local woodland that is a favourite spot of mine. Not only do I find woodland beautiful, but this one has a little stream at the bottom of the valley, crossed by a glorious little stone bridge.

I normally shoot this location with a single take using various filters for composition, but this time I wanted to include the fallen Autumn leaves in the foreground, whilst still maintaining detail in the bridge.

So for this shot I decided the best solution would be to focus stack multiple shots. I set my camera up within inches on the water, mounted securely on a sturdy tripod. Then using the D850's focus shift feature, I selected my nearest object, chose the number of shots I wanted, and let the camera fire away, adjusting the focal distance between each shot. Once home, I loaded all the images, stacked them and gave a few final minor adjustments.

Overall I was very happy with the result.