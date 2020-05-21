All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Walking through the center of the city of Madrid I approached the most important financial center of the city where the four highest skyscrapers of the city are located, an incredible place for the lovers of the architecture, being there it called me very much the attention some marquees that there are low each one of the buildings, the composition that they offered me called my attention a lot including them in the frame and I decided to compose with one of them and the two skyscrapers, it is a simple image to do since the final result I made it mostly in the processing made a black and white fine art edition contrasting the image adding lights and shadows through channel selections in Photoshop.

I wanted to give more dynamism to the scene and make an artificial simulation of moving clouds, the area where I made this picture is private and is not allowed the use of tripods so you could not really get the effect of the image in the sky with some ND filter.