Crooked River Boathouses, Alanson, Michigan, USA by William Higgins

Crooked River Boathouses, Alanson, Michigan, USA by William Higgins
There are a number of scenic boathouses along the Crooked River where it runs through Alanson in Northern Michigan. We had just completed a boat trip down the river to Burt Lake with friends and we were waiting for the Alanson bridge to swing open so we could return to our dock when I noticed the abstract reflections of the boathouses on the calm water. This image of a pair of boathouse doors is one of the few images I had time to capture before we were moving again and the reflections were gone.

