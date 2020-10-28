User Icon
Cromer Beach, Norfolk, England by Bill Daniels

Macro & Close up Assignment

Picture Story

While walking along Cromer Beach at low tide with my family, I noticed these curious shapes in the sand where tiny streams had exposed darker grains of sand, creating a feathered effect which immediately reminded me of a copse of surreal trees swaying in the wind on top of a small knoll. Although the family might not agree, the overcast conditions really helped avoid harsh contrasts in this image - the real challenge was finding a group of "trees" that wasn't too cluttered and chaotic.

