You are at:»»»Crested Butte, Colorado, USA by Deb Cochrane
Wide Angle Assignment

Crested Butte, Colorado, USA by Deb Cochrane

Crested Butte, Colorado, USA by Deb Cochrane
A 5 day camping trip to see the Autumn colours for the first time in Colorado was a trip to remember! Being from Australia I had never seen Autumn colour on such a large scale. It was spectacular and a little overwhelming.

While hiking on a trail near Maroon Bells , I climbed onto a rocky outcrop with the hope of getting an overview of the Aspen Trees. What caught my eye though was a single perfect leaf sitting on a rock. I was so happy to see this closeup of what was creating this sea of colour and it reminded me that it is important to see the small details that make up a larger scene.

