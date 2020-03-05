Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I ventured into Colorado's backcountry in search of Fall colors, an early season snowstorm blew across the landscape dusting the vibrant Aspens with powdery white snow. Buried in the dense Aspen forests west of Crested Butte, I camped by the picturesque Lost Lake. Rising early for a particularly frosty sunrise I noticed subtle tones in the sky being reflected in the perfectly still lake, and thanks to the collision of seasons, stands of golden Aspen were ablaze on the flanking mountainsides, surrounded by pretty snow dusted forests.