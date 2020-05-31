Crater Lake, Oregon, USA by Nathanael Asaro

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this image at Crater Lake National Park on a road trip across the USA 6 years ago. It was May 7, 2014 and there was still quite a bit of snow on the mountains surrounding the lake. The green tree pollen in the deep blue water of the lake compelled me to take an image. I liked the contrast between the water, pollen, and white snow on the mountains. I used a polarizing filter to saturate and remove some reflection from the water.