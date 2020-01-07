Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Crater Lake National Park is one of my favorite places in Oregon, its beauty continues to inspire with each visit. It is also considered to be the bluest and deepest lake in the US.

On this occasion, I woke up early after a stormy night and headed to the rim drive to wait for sunrise. I set up my tripod and compose my image I had in my mind. Patiently as the sun rises, the pastel colors appears. I was not able to contain my joy as I see the beauty of the place. It was magical, remote and all to your yourself. The connection was phenomenal and that is why I keep coming back.