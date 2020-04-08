User Icon
Cowboy Jacuzzi, Moab, Utah, USA by Bruce Hucko

Cowboy Jacuzzi is a small falls up the right-hand fork of Millcreek. For me it marks the beginning of a 900-step section of the creek that I've been photographing consistently for over 10 years. The project is called WaterSong and I've published a first volume of images with blurb.com. Water flowing over slickrock in my desert home is one of the loveliest sights AND sounds to be encountered.

On this autumn day the flow was bolstered by recent rains. The sun sets on a far wall above the town of Moab. The stream, down in a small canyon eventually flows through town. On this occasion I waited for the setting sun to rise above the golden tree against the back wall. Photograph too soon and you have direct sun in the composition. Too late, and the reflected light fades away. This little cascade speaks to the sensual and delicate nature of my high desert home.

