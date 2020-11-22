All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This year at the end of September I headed out on my annual fall photography trip. I spent a few days in Upper MI. USA photographing around the Munising area and Hiawatha National Forest. The fall colors were absolutely wonderful this year (2020) and some of the best I have seen. After a few days in the U.P. I headed back down into northern Wisconsin for a couple of days before heading back home. After spending a night in Boulder Junction I headed out before sunrise hoping to get a picture or two. I had been on this quiet lake before and decided that might be a good place to make a picture. The sunrise didn't have much color but not long after sunrise I hiked a short distance around the lake and found this composition that I quite liked. It was wonderfully quiet and peaceful early that morning and I felt satisfied finishing up my fall trip with this picture.