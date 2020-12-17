Coumeenoole Beach, Dingle Peninsula, Ireland by David DesRochers

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Dingle Peninsula stretches 30 miles into the Atlantic Ocean on the south-west coast on Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way. Sandy beaches, craggy cliffs, rolling hills and mountains offer photographers endless opportunities to create images of beautiful landscapes. I traveled through western Ireland for five days and spent two of those days in Ballyferriter. Visiting and photographing Coumeenoole Beach was high on my list and I was not disappointed.

My first visit was on a rainy morning and the lack of light made creating interesting photos a challenge. I returned later that day and clouds still filled the sky, but I was able to pull what little light and color was available. As with all my landscape photos, I steadied my camera on a tripod, allowing me to capture the ocean with a slow shutter speed. Depending on the available light, a polarizing filter (2 stops lost) or a neutral density filer may be needed to reduce the amount of light which is key to creating long exposure images. NiSi filters are a new addition to my camera bag, and I’ve been pleased with the quality and ease of use. The 1.6 second shutter speed was ideal for creating a sense of motion while maintaining just the right about of detail in the waves. I captured this image shortly before fog engulfed the beach.

As with any landscape photo, thoughtful editing is key for bringing out the full potential of your RAW file. My workflow includes Adobe Camera RAW, Photoshop and Nik Collection by DXO.