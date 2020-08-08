All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was both taking a photography class and exploring towns to retire in with my husband when I took this photo. The class instructor was very free form, encouraging her students to experiment and interpret. My husband and I went to check out Cottonwood, Arizona in the middle of winter. The trees were barren, but a winter storm was moving in and the late afternoon light was incredible. I spent the time taking photos using the "wrong" settings just to see what they would look like. I tried intentional camera movement, using a superwide aperture on landscapes, using a slow shutter speed on moving objects, etc. This photo was taken at a shallow aperture and the moving water was shot on a slow speed to enhance the impressionist feel. I also flipped the image upside down so the trees are right-side up.