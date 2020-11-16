All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Reflections are always fascinating! I always look at them when I am spending time at a lake. The golden larches in this year’s autumn were perfect for these conditions. The sun made them glowing even more, the reflection seems to be perfect. I tried something creative and put the rocks in the foreground to give a contrast and an opposite pole to the reflection of the larches. The turquoise color of the water is something special too and it looks almost unnatural.