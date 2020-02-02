Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

At Corran you can take a ferryboat which tkes you in 5 minutes to Ardgour Peninsula. Beside the landing point there is a lighthouse. It was a sunny day in August that we went to Ardgour. Lovely clouds filled the sky. They were a nice background to the equally white lighthouse. The light was harsh, which made it difficult to take good pictures, but on this subject it worked well.