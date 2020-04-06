Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Located just south of Cornucopia in northern Wisconsin and 2 miles in on a satisfactory path in a thick, mosquito infested forest. I was very lucky to have enough flow over the falls due to recent rains. I never documented my settings and don’t pretend to be a professional. I do think I have a good grasp on composition and timing though. The large horizontal rock in the foreground being clad with lichen and moss adds a depth of field dimension I think. Hope you like it! Early Summer is best time to visit.