Cornucopia, Wisconsin, USA by Joel LeGrande

Located just south of Cornucopia in northern Wisconsin and 2 miles in on a satisfactory path in a thick, mosquito infested forest. I was very lucky to have enough flow over the falls due to recent rains. I never documented my settings and don’t pretend to be a professional. I do think I have a good grasp on composition and timing though. The large horizontal rock in the foreground being clad with lichen and moss adds a depth of field dimension I think. Hope you like it! Early Summer is best time to visit.

