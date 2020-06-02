All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken one early morning in February this year, while driving to Santa Clara a Velha dam, in the region of Odemira, southwest Portugal. This is a typical countryside road, that crosses successive rolling hills dotted with farms and cork oak trees. I have photographed this location several times before, because it is picturesque. There is a dirt road that leads to the farmhouse in the top of the hill, surrounded by very old cork oak trees, which are one of the icons of this region.

Since I was driving to the starting point of a local walking trail, initially I had no plans to stop while en route. However, after passing the town of Odemira, I noticed the countryside was covered in fog; the morning was cold, and the proximity of the river Mira was probably helping in causing such a misty weather.

I immediately thought of stopping in this location and checking for potentially interesting and unusual photos. So, I parked on the berm of the road, grabbed my camera and tripod, and walked up the dirt road towards the house and the trees. I framed one of the trees against the receding field and the farmhouse at the top of the hill. I made a few photos but decided on this one, taken from a lower angle to enhance the ramifying branches against the fog.

After this brief stop, I went to the car and resumed my journey. I was confident that I had grabbed an interesting photo, which I confirmed a few days later when processing the RAW file. I decided to convert the file to black and white, to emphasize the shape of the tree and the mood of that cold and foggy morning.