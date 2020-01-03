Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I always wanted to see the Scottish Highlands. That is why I planned a 7-week trip to the most beautiful places in Scotland. We started from Slovakia at the beginning of May and returned in June. We went all the way on my old, private car. That is why I think everyone can take this journey.

The photo was taken towards the end of our trip. There was a beautiful spring in Scotland and we were also lucky with the weather throughout the trip. But it was raining all day. We wanted to get to the east coast. It was early evening and the sunset was coming. We walked through Cairngorms National Park along Lecht Road when the rain stopped and the sun came out of the clouds. We've seen beautiful scenery all the way. On the way down we had an amazing view where Corgarff Castle illuminated the last rays of the sun. We were lucky in the light. We stopped the car on the road and made some amazing pictures. Here was taken a photo of Corgarff Castle in the beautiful surroundings of the Scottish Highlands. For a visit to the Scottish Highlands, I certainly recommend the time we were there. Spring is great for a visit to Scotland. The weather is stable and predictable.