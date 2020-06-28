All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Corfe Castle, what an iconic location and no better time to photograph it than surrounded by the swirling early morning mist. After having photographed the castle from the top of West Hill and once the sun broke the horizon, we started to make our way back down the hillside, the sun was diffused through the low lying mist and hidden behind the castle reducing the glare and burn-out, but the shadows were immense and the light streaming through the old castle windows was magical. This shot was taken hand held, the only real challenge was to keep the strength of the light behind the castle and maintain the light through the windows and also to stop myself just gaping in awe at the wonderful sight before me.