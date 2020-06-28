User Icon
Corfe Castle, Dorset, England by Paul Bonito-Brook

By on 0 Comments

Corfe Castle, Dorset, England by Paul Bonito-Brook
Views: 1,194

Corfe Castle, what an iconic location and no better time to photograph it than surrounded by the swirling early morning mist. After having photographed the castle from the top of West Hill and once the sun broke the horizon, we started to make our way back down the hillside, the sun was diffused through the low lying mist and hidden behind the castle reducing the glare and burn-out, but the shadows were immense and the light streaming through the old castle windows was magical. This shot was taken hand held, the only real challenge was to keep the strength of the light behind the castle and maintain the light through the windows and also to stop myself just gaping in awe at the wonderful sight before me.

