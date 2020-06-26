All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had always wanted to catch Corfe Castle surrounded by mist at sunrise and on this particular morning I was blessed with the presence of rolling mist sun kissed by a beautiful diffused sunrise. I was in awe of the beauty that surrounded me, it was a magical moment in my life.

Corfe Castle is a village in the English county of Dorset, the castle has the same name. The village and castle stand over a gap in the Purbeck Hills on the route between Wareham and Swanage. My husband and I had travelled down to Dorset from Bedford the evening before in order to be at the castle very early ready for sunrise. It was May time, the best months to visit Corfe in my opinion are May/June as you have a better chance of witnessing the rolling mist. We woke up very early and rambled up the hill in the dark, when we arrived at the top of the hill overlooking the Castle we were blessed with a vision I will never forget, the mist was literally dancing around the castle and the vally beneath, an amazing moment that really made me appreciate this beautiful world we live in even more, a moment I will never forget.

It's quite challenging to shoot intense misty conditions, it was important to not have the sun burn out through the mist, this was avoided with the use of ND and grad filters.

Corfe castle is an iconic location and it has been photographed many a time, nevertheless it should be a must for every landscape photograph to experience the same conditions I did on this particular morning.