Corbridge, Northumberland, England by Ken Sparnon

Picture Story

It's that time of year again for the images of the poppy fields to appear all over our photography groups and pages. I captured this image 2 years ago when the field was at its best that it had been in years. This was taken at the popular location of Aydon Castle near corbridge, Northumberland.

Many fellow photographers and vistors came on the day to see the magnificent field and to capture that angle and composition that meant the most to them, and i'm sure not many went away disappointed.

The poppy field is situated just off the car park from English Heritage owned Aydon Castle, in the Northumberland borders where the castle it self is almost completely intact, it is one of the finest and most unaltered examples of a 13th century English manor house. Set in a beautiful and secluded Northumberland woodland, it was originally built as an undefended residence, but was almost immediately fortified on the outbreak of Anglo-Scottish warfare. Nevertheless it was pillaged and burnt by the Scots in 1315, seized by English rebels two years later, and again occupied by Scots in 1346. The castle later became a farmhouse in the 17th century and was lived in up until 1966. The Castle was restored to its medieval state and it is now ran by English Heritage, were vistirs flock from far and wide to view not just the castle but if the timing is right the magnificent poppy field.