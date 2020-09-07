User Icon
Coombe Gill, Lake District, England by Ken Rennie

Coombe Gill, Lake District, England by Ken Rennie
After many days of heavy rain we were forecast a day of sunshine and showers with light winds so it seemed like a good day to go down to the Lakes to investigate Combe Gill when the stream has plenty of water. I investigated the entire length of the Gill photographing the many waterfalls before going to find the watermill in its wooded hollow. Then it was a matter of clambering around trying to get into a position that excludes the sky and most of the overhanging branches and then it is only a matter of waiting until a touch of sunshine lights the scene but doesn't introduce too many annoying bright patches on the water.

