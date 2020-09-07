All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

After many days of heavy rain we were forecast a day of sunshine and showers with light winds so it seemed like a good day to go down to the Lakes to investigate Combe Gill when the stream has plenty of water. I investigated the entire length of the Gill photographing the many waterfalls before going to find the watermill in its wooded hollow. Then it was a matter of clambering around trying to get into a position that excludes the sky and most of the overhanging branches and then it is only a matter of waiting until a touch of sunshine lights the scene but doesn't introduce too many annoying bright patches on the water.