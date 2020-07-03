User Icon
You are at:»»»Cook Inlet, Anchorage, Alaska, USA by Dan Holmes

Cook Inlet, Anchorage, Alaska, USA by Dan Holmes

Views: 826
Forest Assignment

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A Reflection of Green. An Alaskan roadside pond, backed up by a steep forested slope. Water constantly runs down these slopes, feeding thick brush and several types of trees. This is a roadside photograph, I stopped because of the colors, reflection, and depth of the trees. The light was soft and diffuse under a common Alaskan overcast with scattered light rain. I composed with the 70-200, looking for patterns and depth and was pleased to find this triangle of lighter colored trees and shrubs against the darker spruce. Alaska is a wonderland in all seasons, but vastly under appreciated for its fall colors - which come and go quickly! Turnagain Arm of the Cook Inlet, Anchorage, Alaska.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®