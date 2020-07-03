All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A Reflection of Green. An Alaskan roadside pond, backed up by a steep forested slope. Water constantly runs down these slopes, feeding thick brush and several types of trees. This is a roadside photograph, I stopped because of the colors, reflection, and depth of the trees. The light was soft and diffuse under a common Alaskan overcast with scattered light rain. I composed with the 70-200, looking for patterns and depth and was pleased to find this triangle of lighter colored trees and shrubs against the darker spruce. Alaska is a wonderland in all seasons, but vastly under appreciated for its fall colors - which come and go quickly! Turnagain Arm of the Cook Inlet, Anchorage, Alaska.