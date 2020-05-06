Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I used to live near this small park in central Massachusetts, and the first time I went in May of 2015 I saw the beauty of fresh Spring green in the trees. I really loved the contrast of the bright green and the orange of the trail. This is the main hiking trail that runs adjacent to the Nashua River. It's a short walk from the parking area, and the best times to go are in the Spring and Fall. As I walked the trail I looked for a nice grouping of trees, and set up my Gitzo tripod right on the trail and took some shots. I used an aperture of f/8 to keep a softer look to the overall image.