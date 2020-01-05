Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Conway Summit is located in the Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains of California and is a mountain pass at an elevation of 8,143 feet (2,482 m). The area offers some of the most accessible and spectacular fall foliage viewing areas anywhere in California and some of the best display of glowing golden, orange and crimson fall colors in the western United States. The backdrop is formed by 12,000 foot peaks of the Ansel Adams Wilderness and Yosemite National Park.

I enjoyed making this photograph from just south of the pass at a vista pull-out on US Highway 395. I used my 70-200mm lens with 2X teleconverter to frame and foreshorten the pleasing "S" curve of this canyon creek bottom and its glowing aspen and willow.