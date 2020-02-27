User Icon
Conneaut Light, Ohio, USA by Kenny McKeithan

By on 0 Comments

Conneaut Light, Ohio, USA by Kenny McKeithan
Views: 1,184


The Conneaut West Breakwater Lighthouse was built in 1835 on piers that protect the entrance to the Conneaut River from Lake Erie. This image was taken in May of 2019 and is one of my earliest attempts at long exposure photography using a 10 stop neutral density filter. Editing was done in Lightroom and black and white conversion in Silver Effects Pro by NIK (DXO).

