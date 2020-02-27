Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Conneaut West Breakwater Lighthouse was built in 1835 on piers that protect the entrance to the Conneaut River from Lake Erie. This image was taken in May of 2019 and is one of my earliest attempts at long exposure photography using a 10 stop neutral density filter. Editing was done in Lightroom and black and white conversion in Silver Effects Pro by NIK (DXO).