Picture Story

There's lots of green areas and nature in Mexico City which was a surprise to me when first visiting. There are several large parks open to the public full of different trees, plants and flowers. They are very peaceful areas to escape the bustle of a capital city and are also great for photography. I have always liked photos using a wide aperture and playing around with the blurred background that it produces. While exploring a park one day I discovered this interesting sawn off tree trunk with some new life sprouting from it. The line of green hedge behind complimented the spring shoot perfectly. I tried a variety of different camera settings and this was the one I was most pleased with.