We get a lot of fog in our seaside town and this morning was exceptional as the rising sun added some colour to the scene. I had intended to shoot some fishing boats in the harbour, plans changed when I looked across the bay to apparition that loomed out of the fog. The changing nature of the fog added a challenge to the process, it was a wait and see event. The house, trees and point of land gave me a grounding point in the orange hue. The stillness of the water allowed for the reflection to complete the composition.