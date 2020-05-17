Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was a beautiful morning of ever changing light while photographing Mt. Hood in the Columbia River Gorge. After Mt. Hood was lit up by golden hour I happened to notice a strong rainbow beginning to form over the Columbia River. I immediately changed compositions, put on my polarizer, and adjusted it to get the most out of this rainbow. At first the lone tree was in the shadows but after waiting just a few moments it became illuminated by the rising sun.