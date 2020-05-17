User Icon
Columbia River Gorge, Washington, USA by Daniel Gomez

Spring Colours Assignment


This was a beautiful morning of ever changing light while photographing Mt. Hood in the Columbia River Gorge. After Mt. Hood was lit up by golden hour I happened to notice a strong rainbow beginning to form over the Columbia River. I immediately changed compositions, put on my polarizer, and adjusted it to get the most out of this rainbow. At first the lone tree was in the shadows but after waiting just a few moments it became illuminated by the rising sun.

