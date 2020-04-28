Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken during the spring of 2014 in one of the most beautiful locations in the Pacific Northwest of the United States, Oregon's Columbia River Gorge. This is known as Emerald Falls and has been captured in various ways before, but to try and capture a new perspective I decided to use a dry suit and brace myself chest-deep in water below the falls, shooting the long exposurewith a wide angle lens.

As most fans of this area are well aware, this area has since been devastated by fire and has many years to achieve recovery. I was grateful to have had the opportunity to capture his image in this location and will certainly never take such locations for granted.